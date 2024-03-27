Kristen Stewart appears in the latest edition of day drinking on Late Night with Seth Meyers.The 33-year-old actor joined host Seth Meyers for a day of drinking at Boxers NYC in New York City.Stewart and Meyers imbibed cocktails inspired by Stewart's films The Panic Room, Twilight and Spencer."The Panic Room" cocktail featured a mix of Celsius energy drink, espresso martini and Mountain Dew Kickstart."This is a cocktail that would send you into a full-blown panic if you were to drink it," Meyers said.After a few drinks, Stewart was asked to deliver lines for the camera that included her informing someone that their father had "a fart attack.""No lie. You're one of my favorite actors. I love your choices. You're a wonderful dramatic actor," Meyers prefaced the bit.Stewart and Meyers ended the segment by having Stewart give Meyers a "lesbian makeover."Stewart most recently starred in the romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, which opened in theaters March 8.