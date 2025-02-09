Sean Baker scores DGA Award for Best Feature for 'Anora'
UPI News Service, 02/09/2025
Sean Baker scored the Directors Guild of America Award for Best Feature for Anora at a ceremony in Beverly Hills Saturday.
Ramell Ross picked up the prize for Best First-Time Feature for Nickel Boys, and Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev earned the honor for Best Documentary for Porcelain War.
On the TV side, Frederick E.O. Toye won for Best Drama Series for Shogun, Lucia Aniello went home with the trophy for Best Comedy Series for Hacks and Steven Zaillian accepted the prize for TV Movie or Limited Series for Ripley.
