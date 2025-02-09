The animated adventure, Dog Man, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $13.7 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is Heart Eyes with $8.5 million, followed by Love Hurts at No. 3 with $5.8 million, Mufasa: The Lion King at No. 4 with $3.9 million and Companion at No. 5 with $3.02 million.

Rounding out the top tier are One of Them Days at No. 6 with $3 million, Becoming Led Zeppelin at No. 7 with $2.63 million, Flight Risk at No. 8 with $2.6 million, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at No. 9 and Moana 2 at No. 10 with $1.5 million.