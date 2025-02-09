Wild Robot has earned a leading nine Annie Awards, including Best Feature, Best Voice Acting, Best Direction and Best Music, at a ceremony honoring excellence in animation on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flow won the prizes for Best Independent Feature and Best Writing, while Orion and the Dark won for Best Special Production and Wander to Wonder earned the honor for Best Short Subject.

Arcane was another big winner, earning seven Annies in the TV categories.

Presenters at the ceremony included Steve Buscemi, Kristen Schaal, Jason Ritter, Irene Bedard and Nancy Cartwright.