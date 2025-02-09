Kim Possible and Even Stevens alum, podcaster and Broadway actress Christy Carlson Romano released a video on Instagram this weekend, explaining how she is recovering from clay pigeon-shooting injury to her face.

"Yesterday was my husband's birthday and I took him to shoot clay pigeons as a present. There was another party with us and they unsafely fired in the wrong direction and shot me in the face," Romano posted on her social media account Saturday.

She said her husband, Brendan Rooney, "immediately sprung into action" and rushed her to the hospital where doctors found that she was hit in five places.

"One was less than an inch from hitting me directly in my right eye. Unfortunately, a fragment got lodged behind my eye and it is too risky to remove surgically at this time," she said, adding that doctors will continue to monitor her.

"I can see normally at the moment. With everything that happened, all I can think about is how grateful I am to be alive. I love my daughters, husband, family, and friends so much. I saw my life flash before my eyes and I'm telling you, hug the people around you every chance you can. Life can change in an instant."

The post shows Romano's face cut, bruised and swollen in several places, including her eyes.

Romano married writer-producer Rooney in 2013. They have two young daughters.