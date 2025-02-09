'Anora,' 'Hacks,' 'Shogun' win Producers Guild of America Awards
UPI News Service, 02/09/2025
Film Anora, TV comedy Hacks, animated feature The Wild Robot and TV drama Shogun won Producers Guild of America Awards at a gala in Los Angeles Saturday night.
The projects also earned honors at Friday night's Critics' Choice Awards ceremony.
Other PGA winners included the producing teams for the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, limited series Baby Reindeer, TV movie The Greatest Night in Pop, non-fiction television STEVE! (Martin) A Documentary in Two Pieces, game show The Traitors, children's program Sesame Street, sports program Simone Biles Rising and sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live.
