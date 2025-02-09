Film Anora, TV comedy Hacks, animated feature The Wild Robot and TV drama Shogun won Producers Guild of America Awards at a gala in Los Angeles Saturday night.

The projects also earned honors at Friday night's Critics' Choice Awards ceremony.

Other PGA winners included the producing teams for the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, limited series Baby Reindeer, TV movie The Greatest Night in Pop, non-fiction television STEVE! (Martin) A Documentary in Two Pieces, game show The Traitors, children's program Sesame Street, sports program Simone Biles Rising and sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live.

Among the attendees were Alan Cumming, Adrien Brody, Ariana Grande, Billy Eichner, Boyd Holbrook, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Cristin Milioti, Elle Fanning, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jane Fonda, Jeff Goldblum, Jodie Foster, John Magaro, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Lamorne Morris, Mikey Madison, Nicole Byer, Peter Sarsgaard, Ryan Murphy and Steve Carrell.