"I'm just gonna leave THIS right HERE for y'all..." Sandra captioned the slideshow of pictures along with two rose emojis and one smiling face emoji.
Sandra also added the following hashtags to her post: "#cominguproses #stillgolden #neverkissandtell #proage #over60influencer #proagerevolution #thegoldenbachelor #goldenbachelor #goldenbachabc #goldenbacheloretteabc #thegoldenbachelorette #goldenbachelorette #bachelornation #sandramason and #sandrathejoy."
After seeing each other in-person for the first time, Charles apparently slid into Sandra's DMs.
The pair promised to touch base once they were in each other's cities, and when Sandra traveled to Los Angeles over the holidays, she called Charles and he took her out on a proper first date.
"Sandra and I spent some time together right around New Year's Eve. We had a really really great time together. The vibe was amazing. Sandra is an incredible woman," Charles told BachelorNation.com.
"I love her elegant charm and straightforwardness. She is always up for an adventure! She is so fun and funny. Sandra is classy and elegant and charming and all of the things that mature men look for in a woman."
Charles added how Sandra "takes such good care of herself" and, and as a mature man, he really appreciates all of that about her.
"The whole restaurant gave us a shout-out and took pictures! It was a lot of fun. We hung out for a long time... I got home by around 3AM!" Charles revealed.
"Aren't seniors not supposed to be out past 10PM?! I told Sandra that the last time I got home that late was when I was in college. We had dinner and had a great conversation."
Charles also teased how he and The Golden Bachelor alum had "our moment."
He continued to gush of Gerry Turner's former bachelorette, "She is a lovely woman. We really had a great conversation that was fun and insightful, and [we] talked about what we were looking for, and before we knew it, it was after 2AM."
Sandra agreed that it was a fantastic evening.
"It was truly so nice! We were at the restaurant for at least two hours and we had a phenomenal conversation getting to know each other after dinner as well," Sandra shared.
"We talked about our future, our kids, what we want in a relationship, the show, and so much more."
Sandra said of Joan's former bachelor, "I found him to be the ultimate gentleman. He is a treasure."
Sandra compared Charles to a game of Chess rather than Checkers.
"It's so true. He's so sincere," she gushed. "A lot of men can seem that way and throw on the charm, but he's not that way, it's truly who he is."
Sandra called Charles "intelligent" and noted how he's "such a pleasure to talk with."
And on top of that, Sandra also told BachelorNation.com that he's "so funny and witty" and they got along very well.
"The hours we spent together were so fun, it was one of the best dates I've had in a long time," Sandra said.
Sandra also revealed that she and Charles had their first kiss that night.
"Sometimes a hug just is not enough, so we did step into the lip-to-lip zone for a minute, but a lady doesn't tell!" Sandra teased.
While Sandra and Charles clearly had a connection and have remained in contact since that romantic night, Charles is preparing to move to South Africa for work for the next few years.
However, the pair said they are optimistic about the future could hold for their relationship.
In November, fans were shipping Sandra and Gary Levingston as a couple following The Golden Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, but Sandra shared on social media how she didn't have a lot of time to get to know him.
Gerry eliminated Sandra during Episode 5 of The Golden Bachelor, while Joan ousted Charles during Episode 3 of The Golden Bachelorette.