Pop star Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Post Malone 's F-1 Trillion, followed by Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of an American Princess at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Taylor Swift 's Tortured Poets Department at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 6, Zach Bryan's Great American Bar Scene at No. 7, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 8, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and David Gilmour's Luck and Strange at No. 10.