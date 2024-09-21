Peppa Pig and Doctor Who voice actor David Graham has died at the age of 99.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best known for playing Grandpa Pig and the villainous Daleks, he also lent his voice to the characters Aloysius Parker, Gordon Tracy and Brains in the 1960s series Thunderbirds, its film sequels and a 2015 TV remake.

"Just a few weeks ago, I was with 2,000 Anderson fans at a Gerry Anderson concert in Birmingham where we sang him happy birthday -- such a joyous occasion. And now, just a few weeks later, he's left us," TV producer Jamie Anderson, the son of Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson, said in a statement Friday.

"From the Daleks to Grandpa Pig and numerous voices for Anderson shows including Brains, Gordon Tracy and the iconic Parker. He will be sorely missed."