Sabrina Carpenter will headline a new holiday special at Netflix.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will premiere on the streaming service Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. EST.

Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday EP Fruitcake and other holiday classics. The special will also feature other music performances, "unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss."

"The holidays have always been special to me," Carpenter said in a statement. "I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show -- infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me."

The special is produced by OBB Pictures and At Last Productions, with Carpenter among the executive producers.

"Sabrina's vision to subvert the classic holiday special has been clear since day one," said Michael D. Ratner, executive producer and founder/CEO of OBB Media. "At OBB, we partner with the world's most captivating artists to reimagine the expected, and we're proud of the work by our entire team and want to highlight Simone Spira, the Volara team, Sam Wrench, Nikki Boella and all involved that brought Sabrina's vision to life at Netflix."

Carpenter released Fruitcake, her first-ever holiday album, in November 2023. The EP features the songs "A Nonsense Christmas," "Buy Me Presents," "Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Know You," "Cindy Lou Who," "Is It New Years Yet?" and "White Christmas."

The singer and actress most recently released the album Short n' Sweet in August.