There are so many versions of RuPaul's Drag Race going on, it can be challenging for fans to keep up.

UPI has created this guide to the current and upcoming iterations of the beloved Emmy-winning series.

'Drag Race Philippines' Season 3 -- Premiered Aug. 7, finale on Oct. 9

Filipino award-winning actor, model and drag artist Paolo Ballesteros is returning as host of Drag Race Philippines, and will sit on the judges panel with Jiggly Caliente of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 and KaladKaren, a Filipina writer, TV personality and activist. The series premiered on Aug. 7 and the finale will air on Oct. 9.

The 11 contestants are Angel, John Fedellaga, JQuinn, Khianna, Maxie, Myx Chanel, Popstar Bench, Tita Baby, Versex, Yudipota and Zymba Din.

The series is streaming on WOW Presents Plus. "Drag Race Philippines," which is hosted by Paolo Ballesteros, is currently streaming. Photo courtesy of WOW Presents Plus

'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' -- Premiered Aug. 16, finale TBA

RuPaul is hosting Drag Race Global All Stars and will sit on the judges panel with icon Michelle Visage, choreographer Jamal Sims and beloved favorites from the international franchise.

The 12 contestants are Alyssa Edwards, of RuPaul 's Drag Race Season 5 and RuPaul 's Drag Race All Stars Season 2; Athena Likis, of Drag Race Belgique Season 1; Eva Le Queen, of Drag Race Philippines Season 1; Gala Varo, of Drag Race Mexico Season 1; Kitty Scott-Claus, of RuPaul 's Drag Race UK Season 3; Kween Kong, of RuPaul 's Drag Race Down Under Season 2; Miranda Lebri£o, of Drag Race Brazil Season 1; Nehellenia, of Drag Race Italia Season 2; Pythia, of Drag Race Canada Season 2; Soa de Muse, of Drag Race France Season 1; Tessa Testicle, of Drag Race Germany Season 1; Vanity Vain of Drag Race Sweden Season 1.

The series is streaming on Paramount+.

'Drag Race Espana' Season 4 -- Premieres Sept. 22

Supremme de Luxe is returning as host of Drag Race Espana and will be joined by returning judges actors, directors and writers Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo and fashion designer Ana Locking. Season 4 will premiere on Sunday.

The 12 contestants are Angelina La Perversa, Chloe Vittu, Dita Dubois, Kelly Passa!?, La Nii±a Delantro, Le Coco, Mariana Stars, Megui Yeillow, Miss Khristo, Porca Theclubkid, Shani LaSanta and Vampirashian.

The series will stream on Wow Presents Plus.

'Drag Race UK' Season 6 -- Premieres Sept. 26

RuPaul is returning as host of Drag Race UK Season 6 and will once again sit on the judges panel with Michelle Visage, comedian Alan Carr, TV host Graham Norton, and guest judges Simon Le Bon, Alison Goldfrapp, Mabel, AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Beverley Knight, Kristen McMenamy, Claire Richards, and Siobhan McSweeney.

The 12 contestants are Actavia, Chanel O' Conor, Charra Tea, Dita Garbo, Kiki Snatch, Kyran Thrax, La Voix, Lill, Marmalade, Rileasa Slaves, Saki Yew and Zahirah Zapanta.

The series will stream on Wow Presents Plus, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Pangina Heals will host Season 3 of "Drag Race Thailand." Photo courtesy of WOW Presents Plus

'Drag Race Thailand' Season 3 -- Premieres Oct. 16

Drag Race Thailand is back for Season 3 after a short hiatus; Season 2 aired in 2019. Pangina Heals, also known for being a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World, has moved up from co-host to main host of the series. Judges are yet to be announced.

The 11 contestants are Benze Diva, Frankie Wonga, Gawdland, Gigi Ferocious, Kara Might, Nane Sphera, Siam Phusri, Shortgun, Spicy Sunshine, Srirasha Hotsauce and Zepee.

The series will stream on Wow Presents Plus.