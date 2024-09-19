Apple TV released a trailer for Blitz, a new film from Steve McQueen.

The movie, which is set to close the New York Film Festival Oct. 10, is a story about a mother and son who become separated during World War II as the Germans descend on London.

Saoirse Ronan portrays Rita, a single mother who attempted to save her 9-year-old son's life by sending him away. Elliott Heffernan plays George, who tries to get back to Rita.

"Why can't you tell me, where's my boy?" Rita says in the trailer.

The preview shows mother and son trying to find their way back to one another.

Academy-award winning McQueen is the movie's writer and director, as well as a producer.

"It is with immense pride, gratitude, and fondness that I'm able to return to the New York Film Festival with Blitz," he said.

The movie will play in theaters Nov. 1 and steam Nov. 22.