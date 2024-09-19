Paramount+ is gearing up for the release of Lioness Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Zoe Saldai±a and new cast member Genesis Rodriguez.

Lioness is a spy thriller from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The show follows members of the CIA Lioness program, a team of female U.S. Marines on combat missions.

Season 2 opens with the CIA's fight against terror moving closer to home and Joe (Saldai±a), Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) and Byron (Michael Kelly) enlisting a new Lioness operative (Rodriguez) to infiltrate a previously unknown threat.

"With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Joe question Rodriguez's Josie Carillo, repeatedly asking if she loves her country.

Other cast members include Laysla De Oliveira, Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.

Season 2 will consist of eight episodes and have a two-episode premiere Oct. 27 on Paramount+.

Sheridan's other Paramount+ series include Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Tulsa King and Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923. He is also developing the series Landman.