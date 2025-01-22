Warner Bros. is teasing Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson as a man who repeatedly dies to advance humankind.

Bong, the Oscar-winning South Korean director behind Parasite (2019), Snowpiercer (2013) and The Host (2006), wrote and directed Mickey 17.

Pattinson portrays "expendable" Mickey Barnes, who dies after getting infected by a virus, loses his hand in outer space, and encounters various other misfortunes again and again.

The one positive part of his experience seems to be Nasha (Naomi Ackie), who "always loved" Mickey.

"That's when everything changed," he says in the trailer.

Mickey discovers he is a "multiple," meaning that one of his bodies did not die.

The film was inspired by Edward Ashton's book, called Mickey7.

Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun and Toni Collette also star.

The film opens in theaters March 7.