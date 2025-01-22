The past haunts survivors in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3
UPI News Service, 01/22/2025
Showtime is previewing Season 3 of Yellowjackets.
"Once upon a time, a bunch of teenage girls got stranded in the wilderness, and they hunted their friends, feasted on their flesh, and they went completely nuts," a girl's voice says as the trailer begins.
The series follows the immediate aftermath of the plane crash that left the soccer teammates stuck in the woods, but it also shows the characters after decades have passed.
The show is described as "equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama" in a press release.
In the story's newest chapter, the girls are navigating trust issues after surviving the winter.
"In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface," an official synopsis reads. "As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?"
