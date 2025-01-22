Showtime is previewing Season 3 of Yellowjackets.

"Once upon a time, a bunch of teenage girls got stranded in the wilderness, and they hunted their friends, feasted on their flesh, and they went completely nuts," a girl's voice says as the trailer begins.

The series follows the immediate aftermath of the plane crash that left the soccer teammates stuck in the woods, but it also shows the characters after decades have passed.

The show is described as "equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama" in a press release.

In the story's newest chapter, the girls are navigating trust issues after surviving the winter.

"In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface," an official synopsis reads. "As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?"

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Hilary Swank and Joel McHale star.

The season's first two episodes will stream on Paramount+ for subscribers who have the Showtime package on Feb. 14, and the show will play on Showtime Feb. 16.