Prime Video is developing a new show based on Julie C. Dao's Rise of the Empress book series.

Crystal Liu and James Wong , who both worked on American Horror Story, will serve as co-writers and showrunners.

The pair will also executive produce alongside Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovoi and Gemma Chan.

Dao wil co-executive produce, according to a press release.

"Julie C. Dao's book series not only builds a fantastical world of opulence and mystery out of Asian history but centers a character that in her defiance to be what she is expected to be, finds the strength that may give her the power to change the world," said Davis, Wang, and Tennon in a statement.

The series is the latest book to be adapted for either a movie or television show. Other upcoming releases include Dog Man, Reacher Season 3 and The Monkey.

According to an official synopsis, Rise of the Empress will follow "a fantastical ancient Asian Empire" that is nearing "destruction, torn apart by insidious rivalry."

A fortuitous marriage seems to be the only way forward for the kingdom.