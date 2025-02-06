Model Gisele Bundchen reportedly has given birth to her third child.

TMZ reported the baby's arrival Wednesday, but did not specify whether the newborn was a boy or girl or what the infant's exact birth date is.

This is the first child for Bundchen, 44, and her boyfriend, 37-year-old jujitsu teacher Joaquim Valente, Glamour said, noting they have been a couple since 2023.

Vogue, which also reported the happy news, said Bundchen and Valente recently enjoyed a relaxing babymoon vacation in Costa Rica.

Bundchen shares two children -- son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12 -- with her ex-husband, NFL icon Tom Brady.

The New York Post said Brady, 47, has already reached out to Bundchen to congratulate her on the new addition to the family.