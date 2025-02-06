Ariana Grande talks Oscar nomination: 'It was quite surreal'
UPI News Service, 02/06/2025
Ariana Grande is opening up about being nominated for her first Oscar.
The actress and singer, 31, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday to discuss her portrayal of Wicked's Glinda.
"It was quite surreal," she said of being nominated for Best Supporting Actress.
"I was just sobbing because I love our Wicked family so much, but when they announced mine I was a mess. I almost collapsed," she added.
The news was followed by calls from her mother, best friends, and even her therapist and gynecologist.
To prepare for the role, Grande began voice retraining three months before auditions.
"Galinda's vocal track is so different than what I usually sing," she told Kimmel. "...Glinda exists fully in that like operatic coloratura soprano register, so I had to train to learn how to sing it and make that part of my voice a lot stronger and train my vowel sounds and my consonants."
