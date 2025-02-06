Ariana Grande is opening up about being nominated for her first Oscar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress and singer, 31, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday to discuss her portrayal of Wicked's Glinda.

"It was quite surreal," she said of being nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

"I was just sobbing because I love our Wicked family so much, but when they announced mine I was a mess. I almost collapsed," she added.

The news was followed by calls from her mother, best friends, and even her therapist and gynecologist.

To prepare for the role, Grande began voice retraining three months before auditions.

"Galinda's vocal track is so different than what I usually sing," she told Kimmel. "...Glinda exists fully in that like operatic coloratura soprano register, so I had to train to learn how to sing it and make that part of my voice a lot stronger and train my vowel sounds and my consonants."

The first song they filmed on set was "Popular."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

While she was on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Grande participated in a game called "Wing It and Sing It," where Grande sang lyrics she'd never seen before, with piano accompaniment.

The lyrics poked fun of Grande's small stature and included a nod to her role in Wicked.

Wicked is also in the running for Best Picture, while Cynthia Erivo, who portrays Elphaba, is up for Best Actress.

The Oscars take place March 2 on ABC.