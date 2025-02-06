Newhart alum Julia Duffy and What We Do in the Shadows actor Mark Proksch have joined the cast of Peacock's upcoming Burbs reboot.

Other additions to the Keke Palmer -led ensemble will include Jack Whitehall from Jungle Cruise, Paula Pell from Saturday Night Live and Kapil Talwalker from Night Court.

The show is a remake of the classic 1989 suburban mystery-comedy that starred Tom Hanks, Carrie Fisher, Bruce Dern and Corey Feldman.

Celeste Hughey -- whose credits include Palm Royale and Dead to Me -- is writing and executive producing the new version.