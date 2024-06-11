"Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder's epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon -- Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon -- Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness," Netflix said in a press release.
Snyder previously released a director's cut of his DC film Justice League.
