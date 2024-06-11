Rebel Moon is getting a "sexier, bloodier" director's cut.

Netflix and director Zack Snyder announced the new version of the sci-fi film Tuesday.

The director's cut will be presented in two parts: Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness, which premiere Aug. 2 on Netflix.

Rebel Moon was originally released in two parts: Part One: A Child of Fire (December 2023) and Part Two: The Scargiver (April).

The epic space opera follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), a warrior who leads a rebellion against the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and oppressive Motherworld.

"Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder's epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon -- Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon -- Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness," Netflix said in a press release.

Snyder previously released a director's cut of his DC film Justice League.