Paramount+ released the first teaser for Season 2 of its Yellowstone prequel, 1923, on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as fictional Montana ranchers Jacob and Cara Dutton.

"I think this is about as far as I feel like being pushed," Jacob warns an enemy trying to swindle him out of the land that's been in his family for four decades in this weekend's minute-long preview.

Cara also is seen warning Jacob, "This ranch will drive you to your death."

Jacob is an ancestor of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the patriarch of Yellowstone, who was murdered recently in Season 5, which wraps up on Sunday.

"In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch," said a synopsis released on Sunday.

"With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Season 2 of 1923 is set to premiere Feb. 23 on Paramount+.