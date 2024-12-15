Animated adventure Moana 2 is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $26.6 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Coming in at No. 2 is Wicked with $22.5 million, followed by Kraven the Hunter at No. 3 with $11 million, Gladiator II at No. 4 with $7.8 million and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim at No. 5 with $4.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Red One at No. 6 with $4.4 million, Pushpa at No. 7 with $3.7 million, Interstellar at No. 8 with $3.3 million, Interstella 5555 at No. 9 with $2.3 million and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at No. 10 with $1.4 million.