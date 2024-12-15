Adam Sandler made a surprise appearance on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live, which was guest hosted by his longtime friend and former SNL cast-mate Chris Rock.

Sandler repeatedly cracked up laughing during a 5-minute-long hospital sketch Saturday evening.

Rock played a surgeon, Sarah Sherman portrayed a young, incompetent and emotional nurse, and Sandler depicted an under-anesthetized patient bleeding profusely after a botched gallbladder operation and still awaiting the removal of his appendix.

After spraying the medical staff with blood, Sandler thanked them all for taking such good care of him.

He started to tell them that if he didn't make it, he wanted them to collect a pile of cash he had hidden, but the address got cut off when he died because the nurse unplugged an important machine keeping him alive to charge up her AirPods.