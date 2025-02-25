AMC released the first two minutes of The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 on Tuesday. The spinoff returns May 4 at 9 p.m. EDT.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, two masked zombie hunters collect corpses in a truck. They dump the bodies in an acid that converts them to electricity.

The lights for Radio City Music Hall and nearby buildings turn back on at the end of the clip.

Dead City follows Walking Dead characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) forming an uneasy alliance as they venture into New York City. Season 1 premiered in 2023.

Season 2 will consist of eight episodes. Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, Lisa Emery, Logan Kim, Dascha Polanco and Kim Coates also star.