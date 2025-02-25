Disney+ announced the streaming date for Moana 2 on Tuesday. The animated sequel premieres on the streaming service March 12.

Moana 2 opened in theaters in November over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It was the No. 1 movie at the box office for three weeks in a row and has been available to rent or buy since Jan. 28.

Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson return as the voices of Moana and Maui. The film follows Moana as she sets sail on a new series of adventures, with music by Opetaia and Matatia Foa'i and Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

Hualalai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane, Awhimai Fraser, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House and Alan Tudyk also provide voices.

David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller directed Moana 2.