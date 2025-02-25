Netflix is teasing the last season of You starring Penn Badgley, which lands on the streamer April 24.

In the preview, viewers hear Badgley's character, Joe, a serial killer, reflecting in a voiceover. The disembodied voice seems to be addressing his wife, Kate, who is portrayed by Charlotte Richie.

"Love tests us. I've been tested more than most," he muses as he looks in a bathroom mirror. "This is the last time. I came from nothing. A true rags-to-riches story. I've been through it all. Unlucky in life and in love, until I met you."

He zips up Kate's dress and looks at her.

"Kate, you opened doors for me I could have never imagined," the voice continues. "...Who knew I'd become the luckiest guy in New York?"

Season 5 picks up three years after the couple relocated to New York City.

On the surface, it seems like Joe wants to turn a new leaf, but when he meets Bronte (Madeline Brewer), he begins to feel "a nostalgia for his former self," according to an official synopsis.

Griffin Matthews, Anna Camp, Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis and Nava Mau also star.