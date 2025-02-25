A fifth Descendants film is in the works at Disney.

The studio announced the movie, starring Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker, in a press release Tuesday.

Cantrall will once again portray the Queen of Hearts' daughter, Princess Red, while Baker will again play Cinderella's daughter, Chloe.

Leonardo Nam will return as Maddox Hatter in the upcoming film.

Liamani Segura, Brendon Tremblay, Alexandro Byrd, and Kiara Romero will also star.

"The love for the Descendants franchise runs deep, and the incredible response to Descendants: The Rise of Red last year proved just how much fans are invested in these characters and their stories. Our next movie will build on that legacy and deliver even more of the magic, music and heart that make Descendants so special," said Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis, in a statement.

Descendants 5 will air on Disney Channel and also stream on Disney+.

In the most recent film, The Rise of Red, Red and Chloe try to keep the Queen of Hearts from becoming a villain, and the new sequel will examine the "consequences" that come with messing with "the fabric of time."