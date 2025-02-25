Screenwriter and producer Roberto Orci died Tuesday, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. He was 51 and died in his Los Angeles home from kidney complications.

Orci was involved in the 2009 film revival of Star Trek that introduced Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto as young Kirk and Spock. Orci and Alex Kurtzman wrote the reboot and its sequel Star Trek Into Darkness, and produced Star Trek Beyond.

Orci and Kurtzman also wrote the first two live-action Transformers movies.

On television, the duo were writers on Star Trek director J.J. Abrams' TV shows Alias and Fringe. Other screenplays include The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Cowboys & Aliens, The Island, The Legend of Zorro and Mission: Impossible III.

Orci's most recent projects were television series Sleepy Hollow and Hawaii Five-0, with Kurtzman.