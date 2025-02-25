Stand-up comedian, author and Gutfeld! co-host Kat Timpf announced Tuesday she was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly before giving birth to her first child, a son.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Last week, I welcomed my first child into the world," Timpf, 36, wrote on Instagram. "About 15 hours before I went into labor, I was diagnosed with breast cancer."

Timpf went on to say her doctors categorized the disease as "Stage 0," believe it hasn't spread and recommended she undergo a double mastectomy "as soon as possible."

She also thanked well-wishers for their support and said she feels lucky to be her son's mom.

"The little dude absolutely rules -- and not just because he might have saved my life," Timpf wrote.

Timpf -- the author of the best-sellers You Can't Joke About That and I Used to Like You Until -- married Cameron Friscia in 2021.

They announced they were expecting their first child in July. The baby's name has not yet been disclosed.