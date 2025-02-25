Universal Studios Hollywood announced Tuesday that two Wicked characters will appear at the park in April and May. The character additions are part of Fan Fest Nights from April 25 to May 18.

Performers will appear as Glinda and Elphaba, the characters Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo played in the film adaptation. The characters will greet guests near the main entrance for a photo opportunity.

The film version of Wicked has encouraged interaction by releasing a sing-along version, now available on streaming and home video versions of the film. The film is nominated for 10 awards at Sunday's Oscars.

Additional experiences include Back to the Future, Star Trek, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. The park's existing Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World will also add new attractions for Fan Fest Nights.

Star Trek: Red Alert will allow fans to visit the Enterprise. Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley will redress the studio's Courthouse Square as 1955 from the film, and include the Enchantment Under the Sea Dance and lightning striking the clock.

Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep will create a role-playing campaign for guests teaming up with the spy network The Harpers. One Piece: Grand Gathering will feature characters and locations from the world of One Piece.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hunger of the Cursed brings an anime experience from Universal Studios Japan to the U.S.

Harry Potter adds the baby dragons Niffler and Occamy, along with a new light projection show. Super Nintendo will introduce Yoshi and a scavenger hunt for his eggs.