Ozzy Osbourne is set to star in a documentary that follows his quest to create new music and perform "one last time" amid mounting health issues.

Ozzy Osbourne : No Escape From Now opens in 2022, with the former Black Sabbath rocker creating his album Patient Number 9.

"It will continue filming into summer as Ozzy attempts to take the stage for one final performance with his Black Sabbath bandmates as part of a sold-out, all-star celebration at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham on July 5," an official synopsis reads.

Osbourne, 76, hurt his spine during a 2019 fall, and the following year, he shared that he'd been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Three years later, he announced his retirement from touring.

"The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I've been through. There's been times when I thought my number was up. But making music and making two albums saved me. I'd have gone nuts without music," Osbourne said in a press release. "My fans have supported me for so many years, and I really want to thank them and say a proper goodbye to them. That is what the Villa Park show is about."

In addition to Osbourne and his family, the documentary will also star Tony Iommi, Duff McKagan, Robert Trujillo, Billy Idol Maynard James Keenan , Chad Smith, Zakk Wylde, Andrew Watt and Billy Morrison.

A specific release date has not yet been set, but No Escape From Now will air in 2025 on Paramount+.