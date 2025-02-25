Prime Video is teasing Holland, a thriller starring Nicole Kidman as a woman who discovers the cracks in the foundation of her seemingly perfect life.

Kidman portrays mother, teacher and wife Nancy Vandergroot.

"Every day, I get to wake up in the best place on Earth -- Holland, Michigan," says Nancy in the preview. "I look around myself and it feels like a dream. It's just perfect."

However, the trailer takes a dark turn as Nancy prepares meatloaf.

"It may seem like we have everything all together, but right under the surface, it's like we're being strangled," she observes.

The clips shows Nancy's husband ( Matthew Macfadyen ) and their son (Jude Hill) creating a village together, while Macfadyen delights in how the craft allows them to "control everything, like directing our own film but better."

"Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael Garcia Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems," an official synopsis reads.

Holland is set to begin streaming March 27 on Prime Video.