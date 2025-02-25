CBS has announced a series featuring up-and-coming musicians competing to open for country star Keith Urban.

The Road follows Urban as he performs across Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee beginning March 2.

"At each location, emerging musicians will take the stage as Urban's opening acts before he performs," an official synopsis reads. "The audience will have the opportunity to influence which musicians will continue on the tour and move to the next city."

Tickets to those performances are free. Urban's High and Alive World Tour kicks off in May after his The Road performances conclude April 2.

"I spent a lot of my underage life playing in some seedy pubs, sometimes just for the bartender," Urban said in a press release. "So I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists."

He adds that performing live and "paying your dues" is really the only way to learn how to perform.

The Road, due in the fall, is executive produced by Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, David Glasser and Lee Metzger.

Urban released the album High in September, and a single with Jelly Roll, "Don't Want To," in October.