Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown attended the premiere of their film The Electric State on Monday.

Pratt wore a lavender suit, while Brown wore a beige, bedazzled gown.

The movie, which lands March 14 on Netflix, takes its inspiration from Simon Stalenhag's graphic novel and follows Michelle (Brown) as she tries to locate her brother following a robot rebellion.

"It's a really cool movie," Pratt, who portrays a smuggler, said Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "It's set sort of in the aftermath of this robot uprising, but set in an alternate version of the 1990s. So imagine the 1990s, all the nostalgia of that type of a movie, in that time frame, but in a world where these like super cartoonish robots do everything in the service industry for people."

Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed the film, also attended the Los Angeles premiere.

"Our creative ethos is always attracted to these big, fantastical ideas that can present really interesting themes but also be highly entertaining at the same time," Joe Russo previously told Netflix's Tudum.

The brothers are also behind the popular Marvel films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and are currently working on the next two stories in the series -- Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Pratt, 45, portrays Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has not shared whether or not his character will make an appearance in the new films.

"For people who know the Marvel world, we did Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 was the last time you saw Star-Lord and there was a promise that Star-Lord would return," he told Kimmel. "And so all i can say is we will make good on that promise."

Other Electric State cast members who attended Monday's premiere include Ke Huy Quan, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Alexander, Stanley Tucci and Woody Norman.

The voice cast behind the movie's robots includes Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox and Jenny Slate.