K-pop sensation G-Dragon is back with new music.

The South Korean singer and rapper, 36, dropped a pair of music videos for his singles "Too Bad," and "Drama," which appear on his latest album iœbermensch, released Tuesday.

In October, the singer and rapper released a music video for "Power," which is the second track on iœbermensch.

Prior to that, the former BigBang member had not released new music since his 2017 EP Kwon Ji Yong.

iœbermensch features 8 tracks in all. Others include "Home Sweet Home," "IbelongIIu," "Take Me," "Bonamana," and "Gyro-Drop."

The music video for "Too Bad" begins with G-Dragon, wearing a red jacket and gloves, appearing in multiple places in a small conference room. Instead of a table, there are three rows of chairs, and each is covered in clothes.

Anderson .Paak joins G-Dragon for the upbeat song.

The "Drama" music video, meanwhile, shows G-Dragon as an apparent wind-up toy, mourning a complicated love relationship.

"You never like it when it's nice," he sings. "'Drama queen' got it from her mama. Rather hang up to pick a fight..."

He appears in all white, on a circular white stage, with a ballerina.

G-Dragon will promote his new album with an upcoming world tour.