Queen Latifah is set to host the 47th Kennedy Center Honors Dec. 22.

The actress and singer was among the 2023 honorees. She is well known for her roles in Chicago, Bringing Down the House, The Last Holiday and Life Support. She also executive produces and stars in The Equalizer.

She has previously been recognized with a National Medal of the Arts and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Her awards include a Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe.

"The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes and celebrates individuals whose unique contributions have shaped the way we see ourselves, each other and our world," a press release states. "Recipients have each had an impact on the rich tapestry of American life and culture through the performing arts."

This year's celebrated artists include Francis Ford Coppola, the Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt and Arturo Sandoval. The Apollo Theater will also be honored.

The ceremony will air at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+.