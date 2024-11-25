Actor Sterling K. Brown, who is well known for roles in American Fiction and This is Us, will star in the live-action Voltron movie.

The film follows several shows in the Voltron universe, which includes a 2016 Netflix series, but a specific storyline has not yet been shared.

"I want to make sure that we stay true to the heart and the spirit of Voltron," said director Rawson Marshall Thurber, according to a Deadline report. "In this film, we're going to be introducing an entirely new generation of pilots."

"We've reimagined Voltron for the live-action world, but we're going to stay true to...those iconic elements that you love, that I love," he added. "And I'm so excited to share it with you."

Rita Ora (Descendants: The Rise of Red) will also star in the movie, as will John Kim (Cruel Intentions), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Badults) and Henry Cavill (Man of Steel).