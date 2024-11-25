Katy Perry is teasing new dates for The Lifetimes Tour.

"Ok guys, what leg of the tour do you think we're gonna announce next?" the pop icon asked in a video she posted to social media.

The musician then grabbed a bottle of Clearly Canadian strawberry sparkling water.

"Clearly Canadian," she said zooming in on the text. "The Canadian leg is coming up. Oh Canada."

Perry previously announced the U.K. portion of her tour following the September release of 143.

"The Lifetimes Tour is going to be a dance party and everyone is invited," she said at the time.

She is set to stop in Vancouver July 22, Edmonton July 24, Winnipeg July 26, Ottawa July 29 and Montreal July 30.

She visits Quebec City and Toronto on Aug. 1 and Aug. 5, respectively.

Tickets for those events will go on pre-sale Nov. 27, she said.