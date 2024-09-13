ShoÌ„gun, a historical drama based on the James Clavell novel, is nominated for 25 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Hiroyuki Sanada, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Anna Sawai. Season 1 aired on FX and streamed on FX on Hulu.
The Bear, another FX on Hulu series, is up for 23 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Ayo Edebiri.
Other nominees include Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Fallout, The Crown and The Morning Show.
The nominees for Outstanding Drama Series are: The Crown, Fallout, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ShoÌ„gun, Slow Horses and 3 Body Problem.
The nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series are: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows.
