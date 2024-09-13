The Primetime Emmy Awards will return Sunday in Los Angeles.

The 76th annual awards show will be held at Peacock Theater and air at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. The show will stream the next day on Hulu.

Father and son Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, who starred together on Schitt's Creek, will host the ceremony.

ShoÌ„gun leads the nominees with 25 nominations, followed by The Bear with 23 nominations.

How to watch

In addition, the Creative Arts Emmys, which were held Sept. 7 and 8 at Peacock Theater, will air in an edited presentation Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on FXX and stream on Hulu.

Participants

Father and son and Schitt's Creek co-stars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will host the Emmys.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Dick Van Dyke, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Lily Gladstone, Martin Sheen, Jean Smart and other stars will present awards.

Nominations

ShoÌ„gun, a historical drama based on the James Clavell novel, is nominated for 25 awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Hiroyuki Sanada, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Anna Sawai. Season 1 aired on FX and streamed on FX on Hulu.

The Bear, another FX on Hulu series, is up for 23 awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeremy Allen White, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Ayo Edebiri.

Other nominees include Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Fallout, The Crown and The Morning Show.

The nominees for Outstanding Drama Series are: The Crown, Fallout, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, ShoÌ„gun, Slow Horses and 3 Body Problem.

The nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series are: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows.