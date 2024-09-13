Cardi B celebrated the birth of her third child with an Instagram post on Thursday.

"The prettiest lil thing," she wrote, noting her baby was born Saturday.

The Grammy-winning rapper announced her pregnancy in August amid reports that she was divorcing Offset.

"With every ending comes a new beginning," she said at the time. "...It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through."

Cardi B already shares a 6-year-old daughter, Kulture, and 2-year-old son, Wave, with her ex.

Her Instagram post shows Offset and their kids by her side in the hospital. Another photo shows her beaming as she holds her newborn. The post has 8.2 million likes.

An earlier post shows a pregnant Cardi B sitting on a motorcycle, with the caption, "I wanna meet my little boo boo boo bad already."