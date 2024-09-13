Miranda Lambert has released new music.

The 40-year-old country singer just dropped Postcards from Texas, her first album since parting with Sony Music in 2023.

She has since joined Republic Records and is working with Big Loud.

"Postcards from Texas captures the country siren's freewheeling, funny, at times feisty take on swing, shuffles, bluegrass and ballads with unbridled gusto," an official description reads. "Co-produced with Jon Randall, Postcards delivers Lambert's glorious, wild Lone Star freedom."

Randall and Lambert created the 14-track record in Texas, which, Lambert says, was the perfect way to honor this new part of her life.

"This new team has just given me so much fire and inspiration, because it's all about the music with them" she told People. "I'm really excited to share [the new music]. It's very country. You can tell we made it in Texas."

Lambert is set to be named a Country Icon at the People's Choice Country Awards Sept. 26.