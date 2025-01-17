President-elect Donald Trump has named actor Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight as his "special envoys" to Hollywood.

"They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK -- BIGGER, BETTER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!" Trump announced Thursday, as wildfires continued to rage through the Los Angeles area.

"These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like the United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

Trump, who begins his second term as commander-in-chief on Monday, did not offer specific details about the plan.

Gibson told EW.com that he was surprised by the announcement and that this was the first he had heard of Trump's decision.

"Nevertheless, I heed the call," Gibson said. "My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can. Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador's residence?"

Gibson lost his home in the wildfires last week.