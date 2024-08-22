Apple TV+ renewed Criminal Record for a second season on Thursday. The first season finale premiered Feb. 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo star as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Detective Sergeant June Lenker, respectively. The Season 2 announcement promises to see them "clashing once more in a complex murder investigation."

In Season 2, Lenker investigates violence at a political rally that left one man dead. Investigating the right-wing attackers forces her to consult Hegarty again.

For Season 1, Jumbo told UPI that Criminal Record reflected her actual experience with police in London.

Paul Rutman created Criminal Record and executive produces with Capaldi, Jumbo, Elaine Collins and Chris Sussman.

Criminal Record is a return to the mystery genre for Vera writer Rutman and legal thriller for The Good Wife and Good Fight star Jumbo. Capaldi played the 12th Doctor in Doctor Who from 2008-2017.