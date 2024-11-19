Hulu released the trailer for Paris Has Fallen on Tuesday. The series premieres Dec. 6.

A spinoff of the Gerard Butler films Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen, Paris introduces new characters. Tewfik Jallab plays Vincent Talab, a security officer tasked with protecting the French Minister of Defense from an assassination attempt by terrorist Jacob Pearce (Sean Harris).

Vincent teams up with MI6 agent Zara (Ritu Arya) to save the Minister and defeat Pearce.

Harris also played the villain in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

In the Fallen films, Butler portrayed a Secret Service Agent protecting the U.S. president. A fourth Butler film is also in the works.

The Hulu series will consist of eight episodes, all released at once.

Other cast members include Ana Ularu, Camille Rutherford, Jeremie Covillault, Emmanuelle Bercor and Karl Collins.

Howard Overman wrote Paris Has Fallen. Oded Ruskin is lead director, along with Hans Herbots. Urban Myth Films, Millennium and G-Base produce. Butler is an executive producer through G-Base.