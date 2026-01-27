One Battle After Another led the field with 14 BAFTA nominations for excellence in film in London Tuesday morning.

Sinners picked up 13 nods, while Hamnet and Marty Supreme were nominated for 11 prizes apiece and Frankenstein and Sentimental Value were each nominated for eight awards.

"Huge congratulations to the teams behind the 46 superb films nominated today. They showcase the very best of storytelling and its ability to engage, entertain and provoke debate," BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said in a press release.

"This year's nominated films are full of bold storytelling and exquisite craft. And the breadth of narrative, genres and styles is spellbinding. Whether newcomers or veterans, I hope our first-time nominees enjoy this much deserved spotlight, and I look forward to welcoming them and all our returning nominees to London."

The 79th EE BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast on the BBC Feb. 22.

Nominees in the top categories are:

Best Film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Director

Bugonia Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet Chloe Zhao

Marty Supreme Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value Joachim Trier

Sinners Ryan Coogler

Best Actor

Robert Aramayo I Swear

Timothee Chalamet Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan Sinners

Jesse Plemons Bugonia

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley Hamnet

Rose Byrne If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve Sentimental Value

Emma Stone Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Mescal Hamnet

Peter Mullan I Swear

Sean Penn One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard Sentimental Value

Benicio del Toro One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actress

Odessa A'zion Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku Sinners

Carey Mulligan The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor One Battle After Another

Emily Watson Hamnet