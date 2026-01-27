One Battle After Another led the field with 14 BAFTA nominations for excellence in film in London Tuesday morning.
Sinners picked up 13 nods, while Hamnet and Marty Supreme were nominated for 11 prizes apiece and Frankenstein and Sentimental Value were each nominated for eight awards.
"Huge congratulations to the teams behind the 46 superb films nominated today. They showcase the very best of storytelling and its ability to engage, entertain and provoke debate," BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said in a press release.
"This year's nominated films are full of bold storytelling and exquisite craft. And the breadth of narrative, genres and styles is spellbinding. Whether newcomers or veterans, I hope our first-time nominees enjoy this much deserved spotlight, and I look forward to welcoming them and all our returning nominees to London."
The 79th EE BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast on the BBC Feb. 22.
Nominees in the top categories are:
Best Film
Hamnet
