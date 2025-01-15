Prime Video has announced new additions to the cast of The Wheel of Time Season 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nukaka Coster-Waldau (Thin Ice), Salome Gunnarsdottir (The Hanging Sun), Synni¸ve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Bji¶rn Landberg (Sick New World) and Isabella Bucceri (Everything in Between) will star in the upcoming chapter of the fantasy series.

Prime Video previously shared that Shohreh Aghdashloo will portray Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan.

The Wheel of Time adapts the Robert Jordan book series, which follows the story of Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), a farmer who learns he is the mythic Dragon Reborn.

According to a press release, in Season 3 "the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the dragon."

Coster-Waldau, an actress and the wife of Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, joins Season 3 as Bair, a community elder who is widely respected. Gunnarsdottir portrays Melaine, who, like Bair, is a member of Taardad Aiel.

Landberg, meanwhile, plays Clan Chief Rhuarc, and Lund is Melindhra, who is described as a Malkieri survivor who grew up among the Taardad Aiel.

The Wheel of Time Season 3 premieres March 13 on Prime Video.