Marvel is previewing Daredevil: Born Again, starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the sequel to Netflix's Daredevil, Cox and D'Onofrio reprise their roles as Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, and Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin.

The original series wrapped in 2018.

"A lot of time has passed," Fisk says in the preview, seated opposite his rival in a restaurant. "By the look of it, you've come up in the world."

"I could say the same about you," Murdock responds.

"A mayor serves his city. I can see you're not entirely convinced," Fisk says.

"Can you blame me? I can't shake the feeling that you're gaming the system."

The trailer continues with scenes of violence.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will also return as Frank Castle, aka Punisher, Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, respectively, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4 on Disney+.