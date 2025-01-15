Starz released the teaser for Spartacus: House of Ashur on Wednesday. The new series premieres in the fall.

Starz announced the show, a follow-up to Spartacus: Vengeance, in 2023. Nick Tarabay reprises his role of Ashur, who died in the original series.

House of Ashur imagines an alternate history where Ashur did not die, and instead inherited Batiatus' gladiator school.

Graham McTavish was cast in 2024. McTavish is known for playing dual roles in the Starz series Outlander.

Tenika Davis stars as a gladiator, referred to as a "gladiatrix" because she is a woman.

The trailer shows gladiators in the arena, as well as two people having sex with their faces in shadow. Former Spartacus star Lucy Lawless told UPI in an interview last year that she provides an introductory narration to the new series.

Steven S. DeKnight returns as executive producer and showrunner, with Rick Jacobson and Aaron Helbing as executive producers.