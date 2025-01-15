Today co-host Sheinelle Jones is stepping away from the show's 3rd hour to tend to "a family health matter."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I've been absent from the show," said Jones, who has worked for NBC News for over a decade, in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"It's not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you," she added. "You're kindness means so much to me."

Jones did not say when she anticipates returning to the show, but her present and former colleagues showered her with love in the comments.

"We love you... you are being held," wrote Hoda Kotb, who left Today last week after hosting nearly 20 years.