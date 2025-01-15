Comedian Bill Burr is calling out the Internet "idiots" complaining about the way the Los Angeles-area wildfires have been managed.

"I think everybody did a great job, unlike the Internet," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday. "Oh my god, all of these fire experts. 'Why don't you just fly a helicopter into the ocean?' I don't know... 'cause it was 100 knot winds? You want to do that?"

"'This was definitely mismanaged.' Mismanaged, like some [expletive] idiot on the Internet knows how to manage the worst fire in L.A., sitting there in his underwear," he added.

Burr confirmed his family evacuated their own home due to the fires, but said they "got lucky" their house avoided the blaze.

The comedian previously told Variety he hates how the wildfires have become politicized online.

"What kills me is a lot of it is just bots," he said. "I think it's treasonous behavior to politicize everything, keeping regular working people at each other's throats. That is only good for one group of people, and it's not working people."

As of Wednesday, an evacuation order was in effect for about 88,000 California residents due to the fires.

Burr stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new Hulu special, Drop Dead Years, which drops March 14.

